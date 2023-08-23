Newton home searched by FBI

Newsletter Signup
A home in Newton was searched by the FBI on Wednesday.
Agents were seen removing bags and boxes of belongings from inside 24 Fairfield St. and sifting through the homeowner’s trash, WBZ reported.
Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for FBI Boston, said the FBI was “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.”
The FBI declined to comment further on the details of the search.
This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.
