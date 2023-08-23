Local News Newton home searched by FBI FBI agents were seen going through the homeowner's trash and bringing out boxes and bags of belongings at 24 Fairfield St. on Wednesday. FBI agents searched 24 Fairfield St. in Newton on Wednesday. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A home in Newton was searched by the FBI on Wednesday.

Agents were seen removing bags and boxes of belongings from inside 24 Fairfield St. and sifting through the homeowner’s trash, WBZ reported.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for FBI Boston, said the FBI was “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The FBI declined to comment further on the details of the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.