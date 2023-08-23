Local News Wegmans issuing refunds after accidentally double-charging some shoppers The grocery chain says affected customers should be refunded in the coming days, if they haven't already. A system glitch caused Wegmans to accidentally double-charge some customers on Aug. 16. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Wegmans shoppers who made a purchase on Aug. 16 may want to check their bank accounts. The grocery chain accidentally double-charged some customers that day due to a system glitch, the company announced.

According to a Wegmans spokesperson, some customers were charged twice for in-store and online purchases on Aug. 16. The issue impacted mostly credit card transactions; EBT and debit card purchases were unaffected unless the shopper chose to process them as credit transactions instead of entering a PIN.

Wegmans is working to resolve the issue and refund customers.

“Customers who have not already seen the charges reversed should see the duplicate charges refunded in the upcoming days,” the spokesperson said.

The glitch impacted all Wegmans stores, the spokesperson told Boston.com. The chain has more than 100 locations nationwide, including five in Massachusetts. A sixth Mass. location in Natick closed this summer — but the company promised all 365 employees they would be able to move stores and keep their jobs.