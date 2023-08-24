Local News Somerville woman who died in crash with wrong-way driver remembered as hard worker with artistic flair Geetika Guruprasad, 25, died in the early morning hours of Aug. 17 when a driver traveling the wrong direction on Route 2 collided with her car in Littleton.

A 25-year-old Somerville woman who died as a result of a head-on collision on Route 2 last week is being remembered for her hardworking drive, creative talent, and her dedication to her friends and family.

Geetika Guruprasad. – Asian Indian Funeral Service

Geetika Guruprasad died in the early morning hours of Aug. 17 when a 22-year-old Leominster woman entered Route 2 eastbound traveling in the wrong direction. Guruprasad was driving a Mazda in the area of the 114-mile marker in Littleton. The vehicles collided, and Guruprasad was rushed to Emerson Hospital in Concord where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Guruprasad was known as an incredibly intelligent young woman who excelled in school growing up, according to an online obituary. She favored science and earned a chemical engineering degree from the University of Texas in Austin in 2020 with an almost perfect GPA.

She accepted a job at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she specialized in cell therapy related to cancer treatments. She later worked as a manufacturing execution systems engineer, applying her skills to data science, systems engineering, and more.

On top of being a dedicated student, Guruprasad showed a passion for art from a young age, according to the obituary. She experimented with drawing, crocheting, painting, and connecting with others through hand-drawn greeting cards or 3D-printed gifts. She enjoyed teaching others how to make art and encouraged them along the way.

“We often joked that Geetika sometimes mastered art forms too quickly, got bored, and moved on to master other forms of art,” her family wrote.

They also described her as a “foodie” who enjoyed spicy snacks like Takis. Some of her favorite dishes were pani puri, curry, and curd rice made by her mother. She loved her father’s homemade mango juice and went through bags of Kurkure, a South Asian snack food, with her sister.

“On the day of Geetika’s passing, a hot sauce that she had researched and carefully ordered was delivered to her door. We hope that Geetika enjoys these foods wherever she is,” her family wrote in the obituary.

Those who knew Guruprasad in Boston said she loved water and being near the ocean. Her drive and willpower blossomed in the city. In Austin, she was known as someone who always wanted to solve problems. This was evident in everything from her diligent studying to baking and decorating a tower cake until 3 a.m. before graduation, according to the obituary.

Guruprasad leaves behind her mother, Vidya; father, Guru; and older sister, Varsha, in New Jersey. She was described as a “pillar” of their family who outspokenly supported her mother, was always in tune with her father, and was her sister’s biggest confidante.

“Geetika is strong, outspoken, and fiercely supportive. We are truly blessed to now have her as a guardian angel guiding and watching over us,” her family wrote in the obituary.