Local News Peabody police officer shoots and kills dog that attacked its owners The dog became aggressive, chasing a man and a woman onto the roof of their car.

A Peabody police officer shot and killed a dog that became aggressive and began attacking its owners Thursday night, seriously injuring them.

According to the Peabody Police Department, an officer responded to a distress call from 22 Endicott St. around 10:45 p.m. to find that a man and a woman had climbed on top of their car to escape their dog, who was trying to attack them.

The man was “bleeding heavily,” and both had “extensive injuries,” according to a police press release. As the officer arrived, they tried to climb down from the car.

“It was at this point that the dog began attacking them again,” the press release reads, “latching onto the female party’s head and shaking her.”

Advertisement:

The officer, fearing for the woman’s safety, shot and killed the dog.

The man and the woman were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman has been released, but the man is still being treated, police said Friday morning.

It’s unclear when or why the dog became aggressive. Local and state police are investigating the incident.