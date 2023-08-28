Local News 13 juveniles arrested after fights outside Boston movie theaters Multiple police officers were assaulted, one juvenile was seen stomping on the roof of a car, and traffic was blocked near Boston Common.

A total of 13 juveniles were arrested after large fights broke out near two separate movie theaters Sunday.

Boston police responded to the area of Washington and Avery streets near Boston Common Sunday night for reports of multiple young people actively fighting and causing a disturbance in the area.

At 10:48 p.m., members of the Emerson College community received an alert about a “civil disturbance” near the AMC Boston Common theater in that area. Students and staff were told to stay away from the area until it was cleared by police. At 11:20 p.m., an alert went out saying that the disturbance had moved toward the Emerson Paramount Center on Washington Street.

According to Boston police, officers tried to break up the fights, and groups of juveniles were blocking both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Police saw one juvenile jump on top of a car and stomp on its roof.

As police tried to intervene, officers were allegedly assaulted by multiple young people. One officer was pushed to the ground and “continuously punched and kicked by the group.” As another officer tried to help, a juvenile jumped on their back and placed the officer in a chokehold, police said.

Five juveniles were arrested after the incident downtown: a 13-year-old male, two 14-year-old males, a 14-year-old female, and a 16-year-old female.

Earlier in the day, a similar scene occurred outside the AMC South Bay Center 12 in Dorchester. Police received reports of a large group of juveniles fighting and responded to the area. Many of the young people did not disperse and grew confrontational with the officers, who were assaulted as they attempted to make arrests, according to Boston police. Assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and multiple BPD districts was requested, leading to a large police presence in the area.

Eight juveniles were arrested after the incident in Dorchester: a 12-year-old female, a 12-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, three 14-year-old males, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male.

Sunday was the second annual National Cinema Day, with thousands of theaters offering $4 movie tickets. Both the AMC Boston Common and AMC South Bay were participating in the promotion.