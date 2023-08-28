Suspect arrested in connection to Marlborough hit-and-run that sent child to the hospital

Newsletter Signup
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Sunday’s hit-and-run in Marlborough, where an SUV reportedly hit a child on a bicycle and then fled the scene.
“A car has been seized and the suspect will be transported to the Marlborough District Court later this afternoon for arraignment,” Marlborough police shared on Facebook Monday.
The crash happened in the area of 300 Boston Post Road East in Marlborough, police said. The child, identified as 12-year-old Dominic Matos, reportedly sustained serious injuries.
Matos’s mother, Desirae Ayala, told NBC10 Boston that the SUV driver “plowed through” her son, leaving him with a skull fracture and a brain bleed. He is being treated at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
“I want him to be able to hug me and I just want to hold my baby,” Ayala said.
After asking for tips and information on the SUV — which was caught on security camera footage leaving the scene — Marlborough police thanked the public on Monday “for the shares and assistance” in tracking down the suspect.
