Local News Photos: Boston’s 50th Caribbean American Carnival The Caribbean American Carnival took place on Saturday. Nicole Flynt poses for a portrait while attending the 50th Caribbean American Carnival on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Caribbean American Carnival returned to Boston on Saturday.

The festival took place in Roxbury and Dorchester from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and began with the Jou’vert Band at at Talbot Avenue and Helen Street. At 1 p.m. Mayor Michelle Wu hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Despite the joyous celebration, eight people were shot and two were hospitalized after gunfire erupted near the festivities. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, as well as a number of other individuals on unrelated gun charges.

Festival goers showed up in vibrant carnival attire to dance from Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard to the Franklin Park Zoo in celebration of Caribbean culture.

Advertisement:

See photos of the carnival below.

Performers from 4 Star Dance Studio participate in the 50th Caribbean American Carnival by dancing down Martin Luther King Boulevard. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Cindy Toyloy takes in the carnival. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Toyloy dances on Martin Luther King Boulevard. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Toyloy watches other performers on the street. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Osvaldo Rivera, left, shows off a white feathery fit at the 50th Caribbean American Carnival on Saturday. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Nicole Flynt pauses her performance to let people take photos. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Masqueraders pose with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Festival goers dance the day away at the carnival. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Masqueraders parade down Martin Luther King Boulevard. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Mayor Michelle Wu embraces Shirley Shillingford, president of the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston, prior to the Caribbean American Carnival. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Wu and Shillingford speak to one another before the carnival. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Nicole Flynt flares a vibrant fan at the carnival. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff – Erin Clark/Globe Staff