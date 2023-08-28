Local News Two Massachusetts men seriously injured in New Hampshire UTV crash While traveling down a steep incline the UTV flipped over and hit a tree, officials said.

Two Massachusetts men were seriously injured in a utility task vehicle (UTV) crash in Berlin, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

26-year-old Dezheng Hong of Quincy was the passenger of a rented UTV driven by 23-year-old Hanyu Li of Boston on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park, officials said.

Li and Hong’s UTV was second in a group of three UTVs riding down a steep hill, according to officials. While driving, Li overcorrected the UTV to avoid the side of the trail, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times and strike a tree, officials said.

The men were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to officials. They were wearing seat belts and appropriate gear at the time of the crash, officials said.

Speed and inexperience were the main contributors to the crash, according to officials.