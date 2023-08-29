Local News Aggressive wasps invade Ashland A public square downtown has been beset by “hundreds — probably thousands” of unusually belligerent wasps.

Downtown Ashland’s Montenegro Square is playing host to some uninvited guests. A swarm of unusually belligerent wasps took up residence there last week, forcing the town’s Department of Public Works to close the area to the public while they look for a solution.

“Several territorial wasps have landed at Montenegro Square,” the Ashland Fire Department warned on Facebook Thursday. “These wasps are exhibiting aggressive behavior, please give them space while we resolve the situation.”

Ashland Conservation Agent Becca Solomon investigated the infestation on Thursday and told the MetroWest Daily News there were “at least 10 different species out there.” She said she knew of a couple people who had been stung.

Solomon added that she wasn’t sure why so many wasps had congregated in one area, or why they were behaving aggressively.

“I had one come right at me,” Ashland Public Works Director Doug Small told CBS Boston. “We were eye to eye. I’ve never seen that before.”

Small estimated there were “hundreds — probably thousands” of wasps in the cordoned-off square, which is located just off of Main Street and normally hosts public events throughout the week.

CBS Boston reported that the Ashland Board of Health gave the town the go-ahead to spray the area with an eco-friendly insect repellent that won’t kill the pests, but will hopefully drive them from the site.

“Maybe it’ll drive them to Hopkinton or Southboro or some other town,” Small reportedly joked.

Ashland likely won’t douse the wasps — a blanket designation for more than 30,000 different species on insect — in pesticide, because many of them are native pollinators.

Exactly why the wasps landed, and when they’ll be gone, remains unclear. Boston.com was unable to immediately reach the Department of Public Works for comment.