Bicyclist dies after being struck by UPS truck in Newton

A 57-year-old man died from his injuries Monday night after he was struck by a UPS truck while riding a bike in Newton.
Newton police responded to the intersection of Watertown and Bridge streets just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle, according to a release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
First responders transported the cyclist, a Newton resident, to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries in the crash, officials said.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the cyclist was riding westbound on Watertown Street when a UPS truck traveling eastbound turned left onto Bridge Street and hit him, officials said.
The UPS driver, also a 57-year-old man from Newton, remained at the scene amid the investigation, the district attorney’s office said.
An investigation remains ongoing by local and state police, as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
