Local News Forklift falls on operator at Logan Airport A forklift operator suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon when his forklift overturned and fell on top of him. A forklift operator at Logan Airport was seriously injured when the forklift overturned and fell on top of him. AP Photo/Steven Senne

A forklift fell and seriously injured its operator at Boston Logan Airport on Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.

The forklift struck part of a stationary structure, causing it to overturn on top of its operator at around 3:30 p.m, police said. The male forklift operator was taken to Boston Medical center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the operator is a subcontractor working with JetBlue, though his name has yet to be released.

The incident occurred in an area where there is no public access, police said. No other injuries have been announced.

Advertisement:

According to police, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.