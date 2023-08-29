Local News New video shows police trying to fight off dozens of teens during Sunday brawl Multiple juveniles were arrested Sunday after police responded to reports of large fights outside two movie theaters.

Hundreds of young people were involved in fights in Boston over the weekend. Police arrested 13 juveniles, charging some with assault.

“This behavior is not kid behavior — it’s criminal behavior,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during a Monday press conference.

Now, video footage has surfaced of BPD officers being surrounded and apparently attacked by some of the juveniles.

The footage was posted online by WCVB:

Officers were called to the area of Washington Street and Avery Street, right outside the AMC Boston Common movie theater, late Sunday night for reports of a fight that was blocking traffic. As officers attempted to break up the group, one juvenile was seen stomping on the roof of a police vehicle, police said.

Advertisement:

According to BPD, an officer was pushed to the ground and continuously punched and kicked by the group. The video posted by WCVB appears to show this moment. Another officer was placed in a chokehold while trying to help, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, a similar situation erupted near the the South Bay shopping center, outside an AMC, Starbucks, and Target. At least one officer believed that the same group could be responsible for both incidents, The Boston Globe reported.

Cox told reporters Monday that police had not verified whether the two incidents were caused by the same group.

“Make sure you know where your kids are,” Cox said. “We are not babysitters.”

It was a violent weekend in Boston. On Saturday morning, gunfire injured eight people near a Boston Caribbean festival parade. Cox later said that the shooting appeared to be the result of a feud between groups.