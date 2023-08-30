Local News Coyote who attacked woman in Fall River tests positive for rabies The coyote was put down by police after attacking the woman and attempting to attack a groundskeeper at Fall River Country Club.

A coyote that attacked a woman while she was walking her dog in Fall River has tested positive for rabies, Fall River Police said.

Police put down a coyote Monday morning after it attacked the woman at South Winds Apartment and attempted to attack a groundskeeper at Fall River Country Club less than an hour later, according to Sergeant Moses Pereira.

The coyote’s body was sent to the Division for Animal Health to be tested for rabies, Pereira said. On Wednesday, the rabies test came back positive.

While the groundskeeper was able to fend off the coyote and sustained no injuries, police said, the woman was bitten on both of her legs and on her left arm.

According to police, the woman was in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.