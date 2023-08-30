Local News UPS driver crashes truck into deck of Maine’s Red’s Eats food stand Co-owner Debbie Gagnon said the crash has affected business, but that the food stand is still open.

A UPS driver crashed his truck into the deck of Red’s Eats, a Maine food stand known for its lobster rolls, and badly damaged its eating area on Saturday.

According to the police report, the driver was at the intersection of Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Wiscasset a little before 5:50 a.m. when he hydroplaned on the slick road and lost control of the truck.

A UPS truck crashed into the deck of Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, Maine, on Saturday. – Debbie Gagnon

The freight truck, which had no cargo body, went off the road to the right and crashed into the deck, the report said. No one was injured, but the driver was going “too fast for conditions,” police said.

Advertisement:

The truck had to be towed due to damage to its undercarriage.

A UPS truck crashed into the deck of Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, Maine, on Saturday. – Debbie Gagnon

The crash also severely damaged the deck, stairs, and nearby sidewalk, according to Red’s Eats co-owner Debbie Gagnon.

“The impact shifted the entire deck, broke light posts, tables, planters and lumber thrown everywhere,” she wrote in an email to Boston.com. “The cement is cracked and damaged, the granite bollard was thrown through the bottom of the deck and ripped right off the sidewalk.”

A UPS truck crashed into the deck of Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, Maine, on Saturday. – Debbie Gagnon

The crash has affected her business and the process has been very stressful, but more than anything, Gagnon said, she’s glad no one was hurt.

Red’s Eats posted on Facebook on Tuesday to say it is still open and serving customers.

After over 80 years in business, Red’s Eats has been voted Boston.com’s readers’ choice for the best lobster roll in New England two years in a row.