Local News Body of missing man pulled from Neponset River in Hyde Park Dive teams had been searching the river since the man was reported missing on Monday. A dive team searches the Neponset River for a missing man on Aug. 28, 2023. Boston Fire Department

Authorities recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday, two days after beginning to search the Neponset River for him.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team located the man’s body at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. He was found in the river near the Dana Avenue Bridge in Hyde Park, police said.

Officials did not release the identity of the man. They only said that he was a 60-year-old who lived in a nearby homeless encampment.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Boston Fire Department Dive Team pulled his body from the river.

A search kicked off on Monday at about 7:30 a.m., when two other men who lived with him in the encampment said that they found his walker and other personal items along the shoreline of the river near B Street.

An investigation is ongoing, and no other information was released.

A Tech Rescue Response at approximately 7:30 in the Neponset River Hyde Park , for a report of a person suspected to be in the water. We have using boats , our Drone Unit and we have deployed divers in the water to assist in the search . pic.twitter.com/ibB74xdpte — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2023