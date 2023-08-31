Local News

Body of missing man pulled from Neponset River in Hyde Park

Dive teams had been searching the river since the man was reported missing on Monday.

A dive team searches the Neponset River for a missing man on Aug. 28, 2023. Boston Fire Department

By Ross Cristantiello

Authorities recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday, two days after beginning to search the Neponset River for him. 

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team located the man’s body at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. He was found in the river near the Dana Avenue Bridge in Hyde Park, police said. 

Officials did not release the identity of the man. They only said that he was a 60-year-old who lived in a nearby homeless encampment. 

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Boston Fire Department Dive Team pulled his body from the river. 

A search kicked off on Monday at about 7:30 a.m., when two other men who lived with him in the encampment said that they found his walker and other personal items along the shoreline of the river near B Street. 

An investigation is ongoing, and no other information was released.