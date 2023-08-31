Don’t forget your CharlieCard on Friday: Free Blue Line rides are over

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Sumner Tunnel is finally reopening on Friday after nearly two months.
That means a reprieve from crippling traffic congestion on alternate routes — and a reinstatement of normal fare collection on the MBTA after two months of free or discounted rides during the Sumner repairs.
Beginning Sept. 1, the MBTA will go back to charging normal fares on the Blue Line, which has been free to ride since July 5.
Normal fares will also be reinstated on the Commuter Rail’s Newburyport/ Rockport Line, the East Boston, Lynn, and Winthrop ferries, Bus routes 111, 112, 114, 116, 117, and SL3, and the RIDE. Parking fees and tolls on the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel will return to normal, too.
The T is advising riders to fill their CharlieCards and CharlieTickets in advance for faster boarding.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.