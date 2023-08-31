Local News Don’t forget your CharlieCard on Friday: Free Blue Line rides are over The summer of MBTA discounts is coming to an end as the Sumner Tunnel reopens Sept. 1. Passengers board the Blue Line at Woods Island. Erin Clark/Boston Globe

The Sumner Tunnel is finally reopening on Friday after nearly two months.

That means a reprieve from crippling traffic congestion on alternate routes — and a reinstatement of normal fare collection on the MBTA after two months of free or discounted rides during the Sumner repairs.

Beginning Sept. 1, the MBTA will go back to charging normal fares on the Blue Line, which has been free to ride since July 5.

Normal fares will also be reinstated on the Commuter Rail’s Newburyport/ Rockport Line, the East Boston, Lynn, and Winthrop ferries, Bus routes 111, 112, 114, 116, 117, and SL3, and the RIDE. Parking fees and tolls on the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel will return to normal, too.

The T is advising riders to fill their CharlieCards and CharlieTickets in advance for faster boarding.

