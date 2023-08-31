Move-in weekend 2023: Live updates from Boston

Newsletter Signup
Thursday, Aug. 31, 12 p.m.
City of Boston officials welcomed new college students arriving to the city Thursday. At the press conference at 218 Hemenway St., deputy director of Neighborhood Services Conor Newman said each neighborhood will have an assigned liaison to conduct walkthroughs on Thursday and Friday to help answer questions and guide new residents to city services, and ensure streets remain clear. Newman also reminded residents to use online resources such as boston.com/residents and Boston’s 24/7 non-emergency hotline 311.
Watch the full press conference here.
Today at 12 p.m., officials from several City departments and agencies will welcome college and university students to Boston and detail ongoing Citywide preparations related to the upcoming September 1 student move-in.— City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) August 31, 2023
Watch live: https://t.co/8XM1o2jYDa pic.twitter.com/Jq1IUjoWCz
