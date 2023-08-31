Local News Move-in weekend 2023: Live updates from Boston Stay up to date on everything happening during the September 1 move-in weekend in Boston. Northeastern student Logan Chandler (center), 18, and his mom Anastasia Chandler (left) drove from Boynton Beach, Florida. They get help unpacking the rental in front of East Village on Aug. 27, 2023. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

City of Boston officially welcomes new residents

Thursday, Aug. 31, 12 p.m.

City of Boston officials welcomed new college students arriving to the city Thursday. At the press conference at 218 Hemenway St., deputy director of Neighborhood Services Conor Newman said each neighborhood will have an assigned liaison to conduct walkthroughs on Thursday and Friday to help answer questions and guide new residents to city services, and ensure streets remain clear. Newman also reminded residents to use online resources such as boston.com/residents and Boston’s 24/7 non-emergency hotline 311.

Watch the full press conference here.

Today at 12 p.m., officials from several City departments and agencies will welcome college and university students to Boston and detail ongoing Citywide preparations related to the upcoming September 1 student move-in.



Watch live: https://t.co/8XM1o2jYDa pic.twitter.com/Jq1IUjoWCz — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) August 31, 2023