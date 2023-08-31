Local News Shrewsbury officer bitten by suspect during search for missing jet skis on Lake Quinsigamond, police say A Millbury man allegedly attacked police with their own taser and bit an officer during an early morning incident on a boat. A boat used by Shrewsbury Police to patrol Lake Quinsigamond. Shrewsbury Police Department

A Millbury man allegedly bit a Shrewsbury police officer during an investigation into missing jet skis on Lake Quinsigamond Sunday.

At about 2:18 a.m., police received a call from a Worcester resident who reported that two jet skis had been stolen from his dock on the lake. The caller told police he saw a suspect in a boat somewhere near Norcross Point in Shrewsbury, and that the jet skis were tied to the side of the boat, Shrewsbury police said in a Facebook post.

Officers searched the lake in a police boat and came across Lukasz Knutelski, 45, on a boat near Bay View Drive and Canna Drive.

As soon as officers approached the boat, Knutelski began acting “erratically,” police said. He allegedly yelled at them and ordered a dog onboard to attack the officers. One officer used his taser, but Knutelski was able to gain control of the device during a struggle and then attacked the officer with it, according to police.

At one point, Knutelski allegedly grabbed an object and pointed it at officers, falsely stating that it was a gun. He also bit an officer during the incident, police said.

He was eventually subdued and taken into custody on the boat. One officer was evaluated at UMass Memorial Medical Center for injuries.

Knutelski faces charges of driving a boat while intoxicated, attempting to disarm a police officer, aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The Worcester Police Department is following up and investigating the report of the stolen jet skis.