Local News Want a low number license plate? The deadline to apply is today. "13F," "1999," and "Z64" are among the 191 plate numbers the Mass. RMV is raffling off.

If you covet an irregular license plate such as “13F,” “1999,” or “Z64,” now is your chance to claim one of those or 188 other plate numbers in the Registry of Motor Vehicles’ annual low plate lottery, which closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Any Mass. resident (other than MassDOT employees and their immediate families) with a valid driver’s license and registered vehicle can enter the raffle.

The RMV doesn’t accept requests for specific plates, but will instead distribute them to the lottery’s 191 winners in the order listed on this page.

Massachusetts drivers’ preoccupation with low-numbered plates dates back more than a century. In 1903, the state became the first in the nation to issue a license plate — to Frederick Tudor, son of the powerful Boston “Ice King” and Tudor Ice Company founder of the same name. Tudor’s plate was numbered simply “1.” It became a status symbol that identified him wherever he went, and other members of Boston’s elite began clamoring for their own low plates.

Lottery winners will be announced by Sept. 15.