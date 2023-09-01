Local News Milford Police reportedly bust illegal volleyball gambling operation Milford police estimated that the operation drew in tens of thousands of dollars every weekend night.

Police in Milford recently shut down an illegal gambling operation that centered on backyard volleyball tournaments, according to multiple reports.

Behind a home on Franklin Street, volleyball games were regularly held that could be bet on by those in attendance. Players also paid to participate in the games, WCVB reported.

Milford Police did not immediately return a request for information Friday morning.

Thousands of people from out of state would come to the tournaments to wager on the games and buy concessions and alcohol. Card games were also played and gambled on.

A Zoila Castro was arrested and charged with selling liquor without a license, WCVB reported. The homeowner was also arrested.

Before police broke up the operation, multiple neighbors had lodged complaints about the loud noise, large crowds, and bright lights at the house, NBC10 Boston reported.

The operation was part of a series of similar volleyball tournaments held along the east coast, NBC reported. Players from as far away as South Carolina would participate, and police estimated that more than $30,000 was being spent on wagers each weekend night.

Pictures of the illegal gambling operation Milford police say was going on behind a home under the guise of volleyball tournaments. Two people have been arrested and police expect more. #wbz@5&6 pic.twitter.com/p0aNuRjN34 — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) August 31, 2023