Local News 2-year-old boy killed at family’s auto shop identified by Cohasset police The boy died after an incident involving "heavy machinery" at his family's auto repair shop, police said.

A 2-year-old boy who was killed in an incident involving machinery at his family’s car repair shop was identified as Mahmoud Awada, according to a social media post from Cohasset Police Friday.

The Cohasset Police Department shared a post to its Facebook page with the name of the child, from Hull, a day after the incident that police described as a “horrible tragedy.”

On Thursday just after noon, Awada was brought to the police station located near the auto shop by his grandfather, one of the owners of the Hajj Auto Care who was there when Awada was injured.

The boy was then rushed to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It isn’t immediately clear what took place leading up to the incident. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said it involved a “heavy piece of machinery” that was being worked on behind the shop. Reports from local news stations said the boy was crushed by the machinery and that Awada’s grandfather was working with construction equipment.

Officials with the DA’s office and the police department told the media they had no reason to believe the death of Awada was suspicious.

“It doesn’t appear to be anything nefarious,” said police chief William Quigley during a press conference Thursday.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were also called to the scene Thursday to investigate the incident.

The post shared by the police department also promoted a fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses.

Quigley said the family operated the auto shop for many years, and a resident who spoke to WBZ-TV said “they are a very well-loved family in the area.”