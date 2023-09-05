Teen dead after being hit by train on Cape

Newsletter Signup
An 18-year-old was found dead on Cape Cod on Monday after being hit by a train, Bourne police said.
Police and fire personnel responded to the area of Perry Avenue and Aptucxet Road around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a train striking a person, police said. Upon arrival, responders found an 18-year-old person of Bourne deceased.
The name of the 18-year-old has not been released.
According to police, state police detectives assigned to the Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, along with MBTA police.
