Local News Teen dead after being hit by train on Cape An 18-year-old was found dead on Cape Cod on Monday after being hit by a train, Bourne Police said.

Police and fire personnel responded to the area of Perry Avenue and Aptucxet Road around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a train striking a person, police said. Upon arrival, responders found an 18-year-old person of Bourne deceased.

The name of the 18-year-old has not been released.

According to police, state police detectives assigned to the Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, along with MBTA police.