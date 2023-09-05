Local News ‘I miss my son’: Family of Worcester teen who died after participating in ‘One Chip Challenge’ wants spicy chip banned Harris Wolobah died Friday after eating a super-spicy tortilla chip that's part of a social media promotion by Paqui Chips. The family of 14-year-old Worcester student Harris Wolobah believes he died from the viral "One Chip Challenge." GoFundMe

The family of Harris Wolobah, the Worcester teen who died Friday after participating in the “One Chip Challenge,” said in an emotional interview with WBZ-TV Tuesday that they want the challenge’s spicy chip removed from store shelves.

“I pray to God that no parents will go through what I’m going through,” Harris’ mother Lois Wolobah told the news station in tears. “I don’t want to see anybody hurting the way I’m hurting. I miss my son so much.”

Harris, who was a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, reportedly got the chip from a friend during school on Friday. After eating the chip, he felt sick and went home. Within a few hours, he fainted and died.

The cause and manner of Harris’ death have not been confirmed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office. But Harris’ family believes he died of health “complications” from eating the chip.

Paqui Chips, which makes the tortilla chip, warns against eating it if you are allergic to peppers or have any medical problems. But Harris’ family told WBZ-TV that he didn’t have any known pre-existing conditions or allergies.

“We’ve been having sleepless nights,” Harris’ father, Amos Wolobah, told the news station. “…He’s not going to come back.”

As of Tuesday night, the Hershey Company, whose subsidiary owns Paqui Chips, did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and seemingly hadn’t issued a statement on Harris’s death to any news organization.

The chip is part of a promotion called the “One Chip Challenge,” daring participants to eat the chip — which is made with some of the world’s hottest peppers — and see how long they can go without eating or drinking. They are also encouraged to film their experience and post it on social media — a practice which has long been popular on TikTok.

A man holding up a One Chip Challenge Paqui Chips container in 2017.

Paqui Chips’ website says the chip is intended for adult consumption, but there is nothing stopping minors from buying the snack. Last year, schools across the country reported sending students to the hospital after they ate the chip.

The chip has a significant amount of capsaicin — the chemical that makes hot peppers spicy. The National Capital Poison Center warns that ingesting large amounts of capsaicin can cause serious health problems.

A family member has created a GoFundMe campaign to help the Wolobahs pay for funeral expenses. Douglas Hill, Harris’ former basketball coach, is also hosting a basketball workout at a local church on Saturday that will benefit the Wolobah family.

“In times like these it’s important we stand together and support one another as a community,” he wrote in a Facebook post Monday.