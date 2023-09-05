Local News GoFundMe started for 22-year-old fatally shot in Boston Saturday “Those who knew him, had no choice but to love him. He was such an important piece of our family.”

A GoFundMe has been launched for a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot near the Franklin Park Zoo on Saturday.

Xavier Rivas of Boston was shot in the area of Old Road and Michigan Avenue in Dorchester at around 11 p.m., Boston police said. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday afternoon, 21-year-old Mikai Thomson of Dorchester was arrested in connection with the shooting.

At the time of Thomson’s arrest, he was wanted for various firearms charges and assault and battery on a police officer. Upon further investigation, Thomson was charged with murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm for the homicide of Rivas.

The GoFundMe has a $20,000 goal to help “lay Xavier to rest in his eternal home.”

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. He was such a sweet, attentive, funny and caring soul,” the GoFundMe reads. “Those who knew him, had no choice but to love him. He was such an important piece of our family.”

Thomson was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to assist in the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).