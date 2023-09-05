Local News Man drowns at Westford quarry on Labor Day The man drowned at Merrill's Quarry. This is the second drowning that's happened there in the last five years.

A man drowned at Merrill’s Quarry in Westford Monday afternoon, according to the Westford Fire Department.

Authorities were alerted of a possible drowning off Vineyard Road at 4:16 p.m., the fire department said in a press release. The 911 caller told them a man jumped off a ledge at the quarry and never resurfaced.

Authorities from multiple towns, including the Lowell Fire Department dive team and State Police Air Wing, began searching the area where the man was last seen, the release said. The dive team found the man’s body at 5:24 p.m. and pulled it from the water.

A Tyngsborough firefighter was taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries he suffered during the search, the release said.

Westford police are investigating the drowning. No further information has been released about the man or how he died.

Unfortunately, one person is deceased after a water rescue/recovery operation at the Merrill's Quarry in Westford. Westford and Tyngsborough fire responded, along with the Lowell dive team and a State Police air unit. A full video/interview will be up on my channel tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/45MVOPoZDU — 911 Videography (@911Videography) September 4, 2023

WBZ-TV reported that the victim was 18 years old. Officials told reporters they are asking people to stay away from the quarry, which is on private land.

“We were just here last week for an individual who jumped in,” Westford Fire Deputy Chief Mike Denehy said. “Fortunately, he was able to be rescued and is recovering.”

In 2018, a 17-year-old Lawrence boy drowned in the quarry while he was swimming with friends. At the time, WBZ-TV reported, officials said the swimming spot became popular after being featured in the 2013 Adam Sandler movie “Grown Ups 2.”

Signs around the quarry say “no trespassing,” but people often ignore them, Denehy told reporters Monday.

“It’s dangerous,” Denehy said. “Visibility is maybe four feet deep. You don’t know what is down there when you jump in.”