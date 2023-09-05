Local News

Motorcyclist dies in South Shore crash

Police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Hingham.

By Chloe Courtney Bohl

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hingham on Monday between an SUV and a motorcyclist, who died from their injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on Beal Street near the intersection with North Street and West Street at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a police press release

The motorcyclist was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth but did not survive, police said. Authorities have not released their name to the public. 

The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured, police said. 

Beal Street was closed around the area of the crash until 8 p.m. as police investigated.

Local and state police, including state troopers from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, are conducting the investigation, according to the press release.