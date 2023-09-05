Motorcyclist dies in South Shore crash

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hingham on Monday between an SUV and a motorcyclist, who died from their injuries.
Officers responded to reports of a crash on Beal Street near the intersection with North Street and West Street at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a police press release.
The motorcyclist was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth but did not survive, police said. Authorities have not released their name to the public.
The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured, police said.
Beal Street was closed around the area of the crash until 8 p.m. as police investigated.
Local and state police, including state troopers from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, are conducting the investigation, according to the press release.
