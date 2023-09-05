Local News Motorcyclist dies in South Shore crash Police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Hingham.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hingham on Monday between an SUV and a motorcyclist, who died from their injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on Beal Street near the intersection with North Street and West Street at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a police press release.

The motorcyclist was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth but did not survive, police said. Authorities have not released their name to the public.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured, police said.

Beal Street was closed around the area of the crash until 8 p.m. as police investigated.

Road Closure-We are investigating a serious injury crash on Beal St. Beal St. is closed at Fottler Rd. and at West/North St. intersection. #Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) September 4, 2023

Local and state police, including state troopers from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, are conducting the investigation, according to the press release.