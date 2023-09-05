Local News Single-car crash in Pembroke kills 1, injures 2 others State police are investigating the crash.

A single-car crash in Pembroke killed one person and injured two others early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Troopers responded to the site of the crash — on Route 3 South, south of Route 139 — around 3:47 a.m., according to a press release.

One occupant of the car was killed in the crash, and two others were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, the release said. Authorities have not released the name of the victim who died.

Police reported that “the crash response necessitated closure of one or both travel lanes on Route 3 south at various times,” and that all lanes have since reopened.

Advertisement:

State police are investigating the crash.