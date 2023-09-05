Local News State police, FBI respond to Logan after ‘potential criminal act’ on flight to Boston Authorities provided few details about the alleged act, which occurred on a Saturday morning flight from Charlotte, North Carolina. American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure at Logan Airport. Steven Senne / AP, File

State and federal authorities were called to Logan International Airport Saturday morning for a report of a “potential criminal act” that occurred on a flight to Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that American Airlines notified authorities about an alleged act onboard Flight 1441 from Charlotte, North Carolina at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The news release did not provide any details about the incident in question.

A state police trooper reportedly told Charlotte-based local news station WSOC-TV that the incident involved a juvenile, a phone, and a flight attendant.

Logan-based Troop F met the plane as it arrived in Boston, and an investigation determined that the alleged act happened mid-flight, meaning it fell under federal jurisdiction. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston Division confirmed that the FBI responded but declined to comment further.

Advertisement:

American Airlines acknowledged the law enforcement response in a statement.

“American Airlines flight 1441 from Charlotte (CLT) to Boston (BOS) was met by law enforcement upon arrival,” the airline said. “We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.