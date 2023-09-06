Boston police searching for missing South End man, 76

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old man.
Fernando Rocha of the South End was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 343 Massachusetts Ave., police said in a release.
Rocha, a Cape Verdean man, has dark skin and a medium build, wears glasses, and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, authorities said. He also has a gray mustache and short gray hair. Rocha was reportedly last seen wearing a black and blue hat, blue jeans, a green button up shirt, brown belt, and black shoes.
He frequently travels on the bus to locations including Bowdoin Street and Cambridge, authorities added.
Police ask anyone with information about Rocha’s whereabouts to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-5619.
Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
