Local News Boston police searching for missing South End man, 76 Fernando Rocha of the South End was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 343 Massachusetts Ave. Fernando Rocha, 76, of the South End was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 343 Massachusetts Avenue. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old man.

Fernando Rocha of the South End was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 343 Massachusetts Ave., police said in a release.

Rocha, a Cape Verdean man, has dark skin and a medium build, wears glasses, and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, authorities said. He also has a gray mustache and short gray hair. Rocha was reportedly last seen wearing a black and blue hat, blue jeans, a green button up shirt, brown belt, and black shoes.

He frequently travels on the bus to locations including Bowdoin Street and Cambridge, authorities added.

Advertisement:

Police ask anyone with information about Rocha’s whereabouts to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-5619.

Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).