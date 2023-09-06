Local News Construction sign in South Boston displays KKK message The Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit was notified and authorities are investigating.

Authorities are investigating after an electronic sign was altered to show a message about the KKK, according to a Boston Police report.

The discovery was made at about 7:40 a.m. on Monday by an officer near the intersection of D and Cypher streets in South Boston. They noticed an electronic construction sign board displaying the message “KKK Meeting Today,” according to the report.

The officer took a photo of the sign and notified their district supervisor, who responded to the scene and disabled the sign, according to the report.

The Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit was notified, as was the State Police and the Massachusetts Port Authority.

The sign is owned by a private company whose name was redacted from the report.

Police did not immediately have any indication who reprogrammed the sign in South Boston.