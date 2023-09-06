Local News MSPCA-Angell is looking to move 250 mice this weekend, and is waiving adoption fees to do it What do they have to do to put a mouse in your house today? This mouse wants you. MSPCA-Angell

Attention snake owners!

Ha — we kid, of course. Because although it’s true that mice can be food (and can even be purchased on Amazon for such a purpose), they can also be adorable and loving household pets. Just ask the MSPCA–Angell, which is waiving adoption fees for mice this weekend following a massive surrender of more than 500 mice from a single home in Essex County.

The Mouse-a-Palooza event, which is what MSPCA-Angell is calling it, has a lofty goal: “We’re hoping we can do the impossible — find homes for 250 mice in just two days,” MSPCA-Angell Assistant Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Bryn Rogers explained.

To reach the goal, the typical $15 fee for mouse adoptions will be waived, and the first 75 adopters will get free starter kids, valued at $60, that include a tank to house the mice, bedding, bottles, bowls, and a mouse hut. (Not to be confused with “Mouse Hunt,” the 1997 movie starring Nathan Lane and (checks notes) Christopher Walken as “Caesar, the Exterminator.”)

“Mice are very curious and live approximately 1-2 years,” the MSPCA notes on its website, so it’s not like it’s a lifetime commitment. “If you’re looking for a small mammal to hold, a mouse is a good choice — as long as you realize how fragile they can be. Mice are also very social with each other, and love to live in groups!” So take two, they’re small.

The Mouse-a-Palooza adoption event takes place Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen. Those interested can RSVP here, or just show up, ready to be moused.