Local News Sick passenger on cruise ship off Cape Cod medically evacuated by Coast Guard The passenger reported experiencing abdominal pain and had been vomiting before she was medically evacuated. The Coast Guard medically evacuated a sick passenger aboard a Carnival Legend off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday night. Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

A Coast Guard crew medically evacuated a cruise ship passenger who suffered from abdominal pains and vomiting while 200 miles away from the Cape Cod coast Monday, according to a press release from the agency.

The female passenger was aboard a Carnival Legend cruise ship on its way to Greenland when she reported to the vessel crew that she felt pain in her stomach area and was “vomiting throughout the day.” The First Coast Guard command center received the report just after 6:30 p.m.

Nearly four hours later, a helicopter and air crew arrived at the ship’s location.

In a video, the crew could be seen hoisting up the passenger and a cruise ship nurse into the Jayhawk helicopter. The press release said the woman and the nurse were taken to emergency medical services at 12:05 a.m., and her condition wasn’t immediately available.