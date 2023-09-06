Sick passenger on cruise ship off Cape Cod medically evacuated by Coast Guard

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Coast Guard crew medically evacuated a cruise ship passenger who suffered from abdominal pains and vomiting while 200 miles away from the Cape Cod coast Monday, according to a press release from the agency.
The female passenger was aboard a Carnival Legend cruise ship on its way to Greenland when she reported to the vessel crew that she felt pain in her stomach area and was “vomiting throughout the day.” The First Coast Guard command center received the report just after 6:30 p.m.
Nearly four hours later, a helicopter and air crew arrived at the ship’s location.
In a video, the crew could be seen hoisting up the passenger and a cruise ship nurse into the Jayhawk helicopter. The press release said the woman and the nurse were taken to emergency medical services at 12:05 a.m., and her condition wasn’t immediately available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.