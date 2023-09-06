Local News Body found by summer campers identified as Greenfield man missing since 2020 Authorities ask anyone with information to call state police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Officials identified human remains discovered by a group of Western Mass. summer campers last month as a 57-year-old man who was reported missing nearly three years ago.

Brian Cornwell of Greenfield was reported missing in December 2020, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office noted in a release Tuesday.

On Aug. 23, a group of children from a summer program found his skeletal remains while exploring an island in the Connecticut River between Greenfield and Montague, the district attorney’s office said.

Local and state authorities are still investigating Cornwell’s cause of death.

Authorities ask anyone with information that may be helpful in the investigation to call state police detectives at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Greenfield office at 413-774-3186.