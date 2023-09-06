Local News Woman, 24, dead in Foxborough crash The rollover crash caused one of the cars involved to become engulfed in flames, according to officials.

A 24-year-old Mansfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 495 in Foxborough Tuesday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the two-car crash at mile marker 33.8 around 5:15 p.m., state police said in a press release. The Mansfield woman had been driving a 2018 Ford Escape, while the other driver, a 30-year-old North Easton man, was in a 2012 Hyundai Tucson.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation described the crash as a rollover.

Police said both drivers suffered serious injuries in the collision, which caused one of the cars to become engulfed in flames. The drivers were rushed to local hospitals, where the 24-year-old later died from her injuries.

Officials have not publicly identified either of the drivers.

Firefighters from Foxborough and Plainville extinguished the car fire, and MassDOT inspected an overpass for fire damage, according to the release.

The crash temporarily closed all lanes of I-495 southbound in the area, with traffic allowed only through the breakdown lane, state police said. All lanes reopened at 9:30 p.m.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.