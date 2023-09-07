Body recovered from Lowell canal, DA’s office says

Newsletter Signup
Lowell firefighters recovered a body from a city canal Thursday morning, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
Around 11 a.m., a pedestrian noticed the body in a canal near 110 Canal St., the DA’s office said in a press release. The pedestrian then notified a trial court officer at Lowell District Court, which is across the street from where the body was found.
The officer notified authorities, and Lowell firefighters responded and pulled the body from the water, the release said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will autopsy the body to determine the cause and manner of death, but a preliminary investigation didn’t reveal any obvious signs of trauma, officials said.
The body has not yet been positively identified, and no further information about the victim or their death has been released. State and local police are investigating.
