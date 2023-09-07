Local News Body recovered from Lowell canal, DA’s office says The Chief Medical Examiner's office will autopsy the body, but a preliminary investigation didn't find any obvious signs of trauma, the DA's office said.

Lowell firefighters recovered a body from a city canal Thursday morning, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Around 11 a.m., a pedestrian noticed the body in a canal near 110 Canal St., the DA’s office said in a press release. The pedestrian then notified a trial court officer at Lowell District Court, which is across the street from where the body was found.

The officer notified authorities, and Lowell firefighters responded and pulled the body from the water, the release said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will autopsy the body to determine the cause and manner of death, but a preliminary investigation didn’t reveal any obvious signs of trauma, officials said.

Breaking:Lowell Police and Firefighters from the dive team have pulled a body out of the canal on Jackson Street…CPAC detectives from Middlesex County have responded as well…roads have now reopened…autopsy will determine cause of death #7News pic.twitter.com/FfdMuKl1RY — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 7, 2023

The body has not yet been positively identified, and no further information about the victim or their death has been released. State and local police are investigating.