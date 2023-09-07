Local News Revere man charged for allegedly assaulting roommate, brutally killing dog The suspect was found covered in blood, asking police to kill him, according to officials.

A Revere man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his roommate and brutally killing his dog.

Don Algeni, 57, was arraigned last week on charges of animal cruelty, malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, and assault and battery on a family or household member. He was ordered held without bail, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Police and firefighters responded to a residence on Lowell Street in Revere just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 30. Those that first arrived at the scene found Algeni lying in his bed, blood covering both arms. Algeni was screaming that he wanted police to kill him, according to Hayden’s office. He proceeded to lose consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.

First responders also found a dog next to Algeni’s bed. It was covered in blood and had suffered at least five stab wounds, Hayden’s office said. One slash to the dog’s neck was “so deep his head was almost severed.”

A number of knives and swords were seized from the apartment. This included a footlong hunting knife covered in blood, officials said.

When interviewed, Algeni’s roommate said that he had banged on her bedroom door around 9 p.m. earlier that night. Algeni demanded that she open the door, but said that he had a key and could get in any time he wanted, officials said.

Algeni’s roommate showed police a video she took on Aug. 23. It depicted Algeni screaming at her and throwing a cup at her, officials said.

She told police that Algeni made concerning statements to her about a week before the Aug. 30 incident, such as “I’m going out and I’m not going out alone,” according to Hayden’s office.

“This is a tragic and terrifying situation for everyone involved, including the first responders. Sadly, a defenseless animal was brutally attacked and killed. It’s yet another example of how unpredictable 911 calls can be and an example of responders handling their responsibilities with care and restraint,” Hayden said in a statement.