Local News Cambridge 16-year-old dies of injuries after motorcycle crash with SUV Jaden McDaniels, 16, was a passenger on a motorcycle being driven by a juvenile when it crashed into an SUV in Cambridge.

A 16-year-old Cambridge boy has died from injuries he sustained when he was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed into an SUV last week, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jaden McDaniels was injured in the Aug. 28 crash with a Toyota RAV4 in Cambridge, the DA’s office said in a press release. He was riding on a motorcycle being driven by another juvenile.

Authorities’ preliminary investigation indicates that the RAV4 was turning left onto Pleasant Street from Putnam Avenue when the motorcycle crashed into it, the release says. The motorcycle was traveling on Pleasant Street at a high rate of speed and had driven through a stop sign, according to the DA’s office.

Cambridge police responded to the crash at 8:47 p.m. Cambridge residents and first responders provided first aid to the motorcycle driver and McDaniels at the scene.

First responders then took the motorcycle driver and McDaniels to Beth Israel Hospital. While the driver suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, McDaniels was taken in critical condition and later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The RAV4’s driver and passengers remained on scene after the crash, the release said.

State and local police are investigating the crash, but no charges have been filed.