Local News Climate protest prompts closure of Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, again The same group behind the protest that closed the Gardner Museum on the anniversary of its infamous art heist had planned a "peaceful field trip" to the museum Thursday. The courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. David L. Ryan / Boston Globe Staff, File

For the second time this year, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum closed its doors as climate activists planned a demonstration inside the museum.

The Gardner Museum closed early and cut its “Free First Thursday” event short due to a “planned protest by climate activists that would put our community and collections at risk,” museum director Peggy Fogelman wrote in an email to patrons.

The museum resumed regular hours on Friday and offered Thursday evening ticket holders the chance to receive a free voucher to visit at a later date.

The Boston chapter of environmental movement Extinction Rebellion had planned a “regenerative visit” to the museum for 5 p.m. Thursday. XR Boston was also behind a thwarted protest that prompted the Gardner Museum to close on the 33rd anniversary of its infamous art heist back in March.

Advertisement:

On its website, XR Boston described Thursday’s planned demonstration as a “peaceful field trip.”

“We will not be disrupting the museum, its visitors, its staff, or its collection,” a disclaimer on the event page reads. “We will be enjoying the museum with reserved tickets like any social group.”

In her email, however, Fogelman wrote that the group — which she did not name — “sought to insert their own artworks into the empty frames in the Dutch Room as one element of their protest.”

The frames, “important and fragile historic objects in their own right,” memorialize the masterpieces stolen in 1990, Fogelman explained.

“It is heartbreaking to associate the painful reminder of this loss with any scenario that would jeopardize the frames themselves or the experience of our staff and visitors,” she wrote.

XR Boston’s event description acknowledged that the group planned to hang art in the empty frames during the March protest, an effort to raise awareness for biodiversity loss.

“Since those 13 art pieces vanished into the night, more than 1 million species of animals and plants are currently on the brink of extinction. Each of them a piece of art created by nature,” the group wrote. “The loss is staggering. Our planet is a graveyard of empty frames.”

Advertisement:

This time around, however, the group said it planned to “reveal our art on our T-shirts” and use the museum as a “space of public discourse.” Boston.com has reached out to XR Boston for comment and to clarify details surrounding the nature of the intended demonstration.

Climate activists all over the world have been targeting art museums and famous masterpieces in recent years, throwing soup on a Van Gogh, splashing oil and smearing paint on works by Klimt and Degas, gluing their hands to a Monet, and staging a die-in on the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In her email Thursday, Fogelman wrote that the Gardner Museum’s founder and namesake “made horticulture a central part of the museum experience, and she valued conversation and the free exchange of ideas.”

“While we may support constructive efforts to address and elucidate the climate crisis – as do many of the artists featured in our current exhibition, Presence of Plants in Contemporary Art – public discourse entails respectful dialogue in which participants engage by choice,” Fogelman added. “We cannot condone tactics that impose risk and confrontation on audiences and objects.”