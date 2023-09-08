Local News Separate Boston crashes leave cyclist, pedestrian with life-threatening injuries One crash occurred near Southampton and Ellery streets. The other occurred near Stuart Street.

Boston police responded to two separate overnight crashes that left a cyclist and a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The first occurred late Thursday night. Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Southampton and Ellery streets near Andrew Square after receiving a report that a cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Both the BPD’s homicide detectives and the fatal collision team responded as well. An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released.

The second incident occurred in the area of 430 Stuart St. in Back Bay. Officers responded at about 12:12 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a motor vehicle. The victim was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.