Sagamore Bridge reopens after closing due to flooding

The Sagamore Bridge reopened Sunday afternoon after partially closing due to flooding caused by heavy rain, Bourne Police said.
The Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod closed Sunday morning due to localized flooding, police said. The side of the bridge leaving the Cape remained open, with Bourne Police assisting the Massachusetts State Police with traffic control.
Around 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, the bridge reopened, according to police.
Bourne Police are encouraging those in the Sagamore area to drive carefully, as certain puddles are “deeper than is safe for some vehicles to drive through,” the department said in a Facebook post.
