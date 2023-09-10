Local News Sagamore Bridge reopens after closing due to flooding The bridge was partially closed on Sunday morning due to localized flooding caused by the heavy rain. The Sagamore Bridge briefly closed on Sunday morning due to localized flooding. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Sagamore Bridge reopened Sunday afternoon after partially closing due to flooding caused by heavy rain, Bourne Police said.

The Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod closed Sunday morning due to localized flooding, police said. The side of the bridge leaving the Cape remained open, with Bourne Police assisting the Massachusetts State Police with traffic control.

Around 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, the bridge reopened, according to police.

Bourne Police are encouraging those in the Sagamore area to drive carefully, as certain puddles are “deeper than is safe for some vehicles to drive through,” the department said in a Facebook post.