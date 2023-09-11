Boston-based DraftKings apologizes for promoting 9/11 parlay

Newsletter Signup
DraftKings, the Boston-based sports betting giant, is under fire for promoting a “never forget” parlay in honor of 9/11.
Multiple social media users posted screenshots of the featured parlay, which encouraged users to bet on the Mets, the Yankees, and the Jets.
The company faced immediate backlash as images of the featured parlay made their rounds online.
DraftKings removed the parlay after a few hours and issued an apology.
“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected,” the company said in a statement.
