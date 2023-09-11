Local News Boston-based DraftKings apologizes for promoting 9/11 parlay DraftKings featured a "never forget" parlay with bets on the Mets, Yankees, and Jets.

DraftKings, the Boston-based sports betting giant, is under fire for promoting a “never forget” parlay in honor of 9/11.

Multiple social media users posted screenshots of the featured parlay, which encouraged users to bet on the Mets, the Yankees, and the Jets.

DraftKings with the latest reminder: you don’t ever need to force your brand into a national tragedy to get attention pic.twitter.com/7PI02XYv1r — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) September 11, 2023

The company faced immediate backlash as images of the featured parlay made their rounds online.

DraftKings removed the parlay after a few hours and issued an apology.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected,” the company said in a statement.