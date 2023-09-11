Local News Boston police officer brothers die suddenly within 17 months of each other Boston Police Officer Brian J. MacLean died last week after an accidental fall, a little more than a year after his brother's unexpected death.

Tragedy struck twice in less than two years for the Boston Police Department and one Dorchester family, as two brothers — both active-duty officers — died suddenly within 17 months of each other.

Boston police announced Officer Brian J. MacLean’s death last week, noting that the 17-year BPD veteran “served admirably” in a number of assignments across the department’s Roxbury, Mattapan, South Boston, South End, and Hyde Park districts.

“Brian will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this tremendously sad and difficult time,” Boston police said in a statement.

The 49-year-old Dorchester native and father of two died Sept. 6, his obituary states.

MacLean died after an accidental fall while he was with his son, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for his funeral expenses and children. A statement from the Boston Police Detectives Union confirmed that MacLean suffered an off-duty medical emergency.

“Brian was a loving father, cherished friend, and beloved member of the Milton community,” according to the GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $13,000 by Monday afternoon.

His death comes a little more than a year after his brother, 16-year Boston Police Officer Robert J. MacLean, died unexpectedly on April 6, 2022. Their father, Harold MacLean, also died suddenly earlier this year.

Brian MacLean, whose Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at Our Lady of the Visitation Parish in Milton, “passed the time reading mystery books, being an avid history buff, and watching Jeopardy with his parents,” according to his obituary.

A dog lover and an artist, he was able to take scenes from nature and reproduce or illustrate them through his photography, the obituary states.

“His sudden departure left a void in many,” according to the GoFundMe page benefitting his family.