Group of young men reportedly attack, attempt to steal victim's backpack on BU campus The victim was able to run away and call campus police, Boston University officials said.

Boston University police are investigating following an attempted robbery on campus Saturday night.

The victim told authorites that they were walking home around 11 p.m. when several people approached them near the intersection of Cummington Mall and Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Boston University Police Department.

The suspects, described as a group of four to six young men, allegedly punched the person and tried to take their backpack. Officials said the victim ran away and called BU police, who were unable to locate the suspects.

The police department said it is actively investigating the incident and encouraged anyone with information to call 617-353-2121. Community members can also provide anonymous tips by texting “BU” to 847411.

BU police offered several safety tips, including:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Trust your intuition.

Try to walk in groups — especially at night — and stay in well-lit areas.

If confronted by someone who demands your property, you should give it to them; property can be replaced.

If you do not feel comfortable intervening in any situation, notify someone who can (BU police, 911, etc.).