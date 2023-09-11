Group of young men reportedly attack, attempt to steal victim’s backpack on BU campus

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston University police are investigating following an attempted robbery on campus Saturday night.
The victim told authorites that they were walking home around 11 p.m. when several people approached them near the intersection of Cummington Mall and Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Boston University Police Department.
The suspects, described as a group of four to six young men, allegedly punched the person and tried to take their backpack. Officials said the victim ran away and called BU police, who were unable to locate the suspects.
The police department said it is actively investigating the incident and encouraged anyone with information to call 617-353-2121. Community members can also provide anonymous tips by texting “BU” to 847411.
BU police offered several safety tips, including:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.