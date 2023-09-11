Local News State of emergency declared in Leominster due to ‘life-threatening’ flooding, schools closed Tuesday Leominster, Fitchburg, and Lunenburg are under a flash flood emergency.

Amid thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Monday evening, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella declared a state of emergency due to extensive flooding in the city.

Mazzarella announced the state of emergency on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Around 7:45 p.m., Leominster Public Schools Superintendent Paula Deacon announced that city schools would be closed Tuesday because of the flooding.

Just before 9:40 p.m., Mazzarella posted on Facebook that Francis Drake Elementary School at 95 Viscoloid Ave. had opened as an emergency shelter.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t,” Mazzarella said on Facebook live. “All the streets are flooded.”

The National Weather Service reported just before 10 p.m. Monday that six to nine inches of rain had fallen in northern Worcester County. A flash flood warning is in effect in Leominster, and nearby communities Fitchburg and Lunenburg, until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The service warned people in the area to move to high ground and not to enter flooded roads.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” it wrote in the flood warning.

Photos and video from the city showed flooded streets where drivers needed rescuing from their cars and backyards and cars submerged in water. Route 2 experienced particularly bad flooding, and was closed in both directions Monday night.

Mazzarella said schools and basements across the city were flooded, and that there are emergency situations happening at a high rise and a nursing home.

“Everything’s just one big lake,” he said.

Mazzarella said all possible police, firefighters, and volunteers had been called in to help people who need rescuing from the flooding. He said he’s in contact with MEMA and hopes to get help from other communities.

See more photos and videos of the flooding:

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY!! 🚨🚨 A rare flash flood emergency has been issued for Leominster amid severe flash flooding in the area.

New video shows at least one person on top of their vehicle after flash flooding inundates Route 2 in Fitchburg. https://t.co/8HDidyRjdq pic.twitter.com/3dwo8IkTDL — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 11, 2023

Unbelievable flooding in Leominster right now. Streets looking like rivers. Currently Route 2 is closed. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/wTvcTq0ORs — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) September 12, 2023

BREAKING: Homes flooding in Leominster- This is new video from viewer Kenneth Delgado on Exchange Street @wbz #flooding #wbz pic.twitter.com/lV21IHy1uY — Meagan Kolkmann (@MeaganKolkmann) September 12, 2023

WATCH: Flash Flooding prompts Leominster to go under state of emergency and cancel schools on Tuesday. https://t.co/QcL1JECMzN pic.twitter.com/SMCiDZ414G — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 12, 2023

Leominster, MA flooding is crazy right now. pic.twitter.com/uNpUe4voks — Kyle Cherico (@kylecherico1) September 11, 2023

Flash flooding in many spots of Leominster right now. This is Lancaster St / Rt. 117 @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/fRQuRQIpkm — Rick Cinclair (@RickCinclair) September 11, 2023

Route 2 in Leominster (📹: Megan O’Connell) pic.twitter.com/eK4pow2NEk — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 12, 2023

These are not my pictures, I found them on Facebook, but this is incredible. Extreme flooding on route 2 in Leominster, MA a short time ago #mawx pic.twitter.com/5TiV0UlloH — Colton Flint (@Tornadof123) September 11, 2023

Roads to rivers in Leominster. We’ve seen at least a dozen cars stalled out/dead in the streets from flash flooding. #mawx @7news pic.twitter.com/sjOwMLS0wL — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) September 12, 2023

🚨#UPDATE: Floodwater enter’s into buildings in Leominster after flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/f6rhptDqD3 — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 12, 2023

@MattNBCBoston serious flooding in Leominster! Stuck in traffic trying to get to the Garden to see the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/g1cOckHh1t — Mike Foley (@mikefoley) September 11, 2023

The flash flooding in Leominster has turned one street into a raging river. 👀 @NWSBoston has issued a flash flood emergency for Leominster and surrounding areas, describing the situation as "extremely dangerous and life-threatening." https://t.co/8HDidyRjdq pic.twitter.com/Wlq6CJpmR9 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 12, 2023