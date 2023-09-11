Local News Water main break causes flooding on Newbury Street Parts of the popular shopping destination were closed Sunday night.

A water main break caused significant flooding on Newbury Street Sunday evening, closing parts of the popular roadway.

The break occurred around 337 Newbury St., around the corner from the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station, according to the Boston Fire Department. The break was reported just before 7 p.m., and caused water to flood as far down Newbury as Gloucester Street, a block and a half away.

A water main break at approximately 337 Newbury. The water is flooding Newbury st. as far as Gloucester st. pic.twitter.com/NahfqNxmSh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 11, 2023

A spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department could not be immediately reached.

Crews successfully turned the water off Sunday night, with most of it receding by about 9 p.m., Boston 25 News reported.

Crews from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission were working to gain access to the broken pipe so that it can be repaired. That portion of Newbury was expected to be closed for at least part of Monday morning.

Boston Police said that the street was back open to traffic by 11 a.m. Monday.

Large parts of Newbury Street were closed to traffic anyway on Sunday, as part of a city initiative. On select Sundays, some portions of Newbury have been closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.