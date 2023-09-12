84-year-old man missing from Hopkinton assisted living residence since Sunday

Newsletter Signup
Hopkinton Police are asking for the public’s help to find an 84-year-old man who went missing from The Communities at Golden Pond assisted living residence on Sunday night.
Jim Noon of Hopkinton was last seen Sunday around 10 p.m. in the area of 50 W. Main St., police said.
Noon is 5-feet-7-inches tall. He is most likely wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat, a windbreaker, and khakis, police said. Noon is believed to be on foot and his health conditions may lead him to be confused or disoriented, police said.
Anyone with information on Noon’s whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact 911 or Hopkinton Police at 508-497-3401.
