Local News GoFundMe started in honor of Mass. outdoorsman killed by falling tree in Vermont Joshua Przybycien's fiancé remembered him as an adventurer with a deep appreciation for the natural world.

Joshua Przybycien of Palmer, Mass. died suddenly on Friday while camping in Vermont with his fiancé after a tree fell on him during a storm.

A GoFundMe organized by Przybycien’s fiancé, Kathryn Workman, to raise money for funeral expenses has amassed hundreds of donations and surpassed its $16,000 goal.

On the GoFundMe page, Workman remembered Przybycien, 33, as an adventurer with a deep appreciation for the natural world.

“Joshua died doing what he loved in a place that he loved, surrounded by nature, which he held in the highest regard,” Workman wrote.

“He had an unquenchable thirst for adventure of all sorts,” she continued, “from mountain biking to mosh pits to traveling to places such as his second home of Tobago, to finding his adventure curled up with a good book and a hot cup of tea that he brewed from the herbs he collected … His smile and laughter were contagious, and he made such a powerful impact on everyone he encountered.”

Vermont State Police first reported Przybycien’s death on Sept. 8. According to their report, Workman called the police after both she and Przybycien were struck by a falling tree as a storm passed over the couple’s campsite in Somerset, Vermont, leaving Przybycien seriously injured.

Police arrived to find that Przybycien had died from his injuries. They do not consider his death suspicious, and are continuing to investigate, according to the report.

Workman’s fundraiser had raised almost $17,500 as of Tuesday morning. Some of the donors shared condolences or memories of Przybycien in the comments.

“Josh went to school with my kids and everyone loved him” one donor wrote. “This loss is felt by all that knew and loved him.”