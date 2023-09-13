Local News Who is the alleged Beacon Hill teen tagger? Police search for graffiti suspect caught on video A video circulated on social media shows someone claiming to be 17 spray painting the Gary Drug building in broad daylight.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of spray painting a Beacon Hill building in broad daylight last month.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of spray painting a Beacon Hill pharmacy. – Boston Police Department

The suspect is described as a white or white Hispanic female between 17 and 20 years old. She was wearing a Harvard Crimson hooded sweatshirt, glasses, mask, black shorts and multi-colored shoes at the time of the tagging, according to Boston Police.

The incident occurred at 59 Charles St. at about 10:26 a.m. on Aug. 25, according to police. That address is the home of Gary Drug, a family-run pharmacy that has been in operation since 1934.

When contacted by phone Wednesday morning, a manager at Gary Drug said that they had no idea who the suspect was or why they would be tagging the area. They were not aware of similar incidents happening in the area before, and Gary Drug had only been vandalized the one time.

“I’m surprised by it, we don’t often see that sort of thing on Charles Street in Beacon Hill,” said the manager, who preferred not to be named. “It’s certainly disappointing to see. We were fortunate to have someone help us get it off because graffiti can be difficult to remove. We definitely were not happy with the circumstances.”

Police posted images of the suspect that appear to be taken from a video circulated online by WHDH’s Steve Cooper.

In the video, the suspect can be seen using blue-green spray paint before being confronted by a woman. The suspect raises the middle finger to the woman, who calls for help as she tries to hold the suspect. As another man intervenes, the suspect can be heard saying that she is 17 years old.

Video contains explicit language.

Teen tagger confronted by frustrated store owners on Charles Street tonight who are fresh off a series of business break-ins…calling for cops to help them out with more patrols #7News pic.twitter.com/93mxX1UACq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 24, 2023