Local News An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash lotto ticket purchased in Cambridge is about to expire The ticket was purchased at Joe’s Kwik Mart, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

An unclaimed Mass Cash lottery ticket worth $100,000 is about to expire, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The ticket won in the Sept. 30, 2022, Mass Cash drawing, the lottery said in a press release Wednesday. It was purchased at Joe’s Kwik Mart at 287 Prospect St. in Cambridge. The winning numbers are 07-11-16-27-29.

Mass Cash lottery winners have a year to pick up their prize after the winning drawing. The final day to claim this prize is Friday, Sept. 29, the lottery said. It can be claimed at any Massachusetts Lottery claim center.

Expired Massachusetts Lottery prizes are added to the lottery’s profits, which are distributed across all 351 municipalities in the state, the lottery said. This money comes with no strings attached, and can be used for anything.

Nearly 20% of every dollar spent on the Massachusetts Lottery becomes local aid, according to the lottery. Last year, the lottery generated over $1.1 billion for Massachusetts municipalities.