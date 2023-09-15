Local News State police restrain passenger who was ‘ physically hostile’ on flight to Logan Airport Massachusetts state troopers responded to a report of an unruly passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago.

Massachusetts state troopers restrained a female passenger who became “physically hostile” on an inbound flight to Boston Thursday.

According to Boston 25, troopers responded to a report just before 9 p.m. of an unruly passenger on Southwest Airlines Flight 9009 from Chicago to Logan International Airport. Officers awaited the plane as it landed safely at Terminal B and restrained the woman, according to officials.

No further details about the incident were released and no charges have been announced.

Troopers determined that there had been “no threatening or criminal behavior,” according to the report.